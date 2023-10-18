Picture Parlour share fiery second single ‘Judgement Day’

Picture Parlour have shared their latest single ‘Judgement Day’ – watch the video for the track below.

It is the fast-rising band’s follow-up to their debut single ‘Norwegian Wood’, which came out in July and saw them grace the cover of NME.

“‘Judgement Day’ is a love letter. It’s being knocked off your feet by someone you never expected to meet and surrendering to that all consuming feeling,” says the band’s Katherine Parlour. “It’s a dramatic statement that at the end of time, on judgement day, you want to stand hand in hand with your lover.”

The single has been produced by Catherine Marks, who also helmed the 2023 album ‘The Record’ by indie supergroup boygenius. The song’s video is directed by Em Cole.

The band began as a duo made up of Liverpudlian Parlour and Yorkshire-born guitarist Ella Risi, who formed during lockdown. Since then, they have relocated to London, and have now incorporated bassist Sian Lynch and drummer Michael Nash to complete the current line-up.

They may be a young band but they have already supported Bruce Springsteen, The Strokes and Noel Gallagher live, and are currently on tour opening for The Last Dinner Party – see all the dates below.

As well as appearing on the cover with the release of their first single this summer, the band also shared a playlist with NME at the time. Named ‘The Getaway Car’ playlist, the band described it as “the soundtrack to Picture Parlour’s euphoric getaway sequence in a motion picture.” Featuring T. Rex, The Strokes and David Bowie, listen to the playlist below.

Speaking to NME about their meteoric rise, Parlour said, “It’s so funny to me when industry [execs] come to gigs to see if the ‘hype’ around us is real. It is real. Come and watch us play, and you’ll find out. I’m very confident on our ability as a band, because the one thing we’ve got is sincerity.”

See Picture Parlour at the following dates:

OCTOBER

18: EartH, London*

19: The Portland Arms, Cambridge*

21: SWN Festival, Cardiff

22: The Fleece, Bristol*

27: London Calling, Amsterdam

NOVEMBER

2: Mutations Festival, Brighton

9: Pitchfork Music Festival, Paris

15: The Victoria Dalston, London



JANUARY

17: Hulze Maas, Groningen



*supporting The Last Dinner Party