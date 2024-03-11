Pig Destroyer’s Blake Harrison dies, age 48

Former Pig Destroyer frontman, Blake Harrison, has died at the age of 48.

Harrison joined the Alexandria, Virginia Grindcore band as their vocalist back in 2006 and performed with them up until 2022 (per Blabbermouth). He appeared on the band’s 2002 album ‘Phantom Limb’ along with 2012’s ‘Book Burner’ and 2018’s ‘Head Cage’. No official cause of death has been revealed at the time of writing.

The band took to their official Instagram page to confirm Harrison’s passing and pay tribute to the vocalist. “Blake Hollingsworth Harrison has been our spirit animal for over 20 years,” began their post. “In the early oughts, Blake’s band Daybreak and Pig Destroyer were both fledgling bands of malcontents fighting to establish our footprint in the scene.

They continued: “Eventually, Blake joined PD in early 2004 helping with merch on the Grind Over UK tour. Thus began a creative brotherhood and friendship that would span over two decades, across many countries, and over several albums. Blake joined PD as our full time sound designer in the space leading up to Phantom Limb. From there we all learned together how to make a band work. We all shared the same values and basic beliefs in what we were doing while quickly becoming a tight family.

“Everyone that knew Blake loved Blake. Light bent around him. You only had to meet him once. We in Pig Destroyer are forever grateful for the time we’ve been able to share with him. Thank you for everything Blake. Thanks for the million memories, laughs, and stories. You are etched into the bedrock of our lives. God speed Blake, you rascal. Love you man.”

Along with his contributions to Pig Destroyer, Harrison also performed and recorded with the bands Tentacles Of God, Triac, Zealot RIP and Hatebeak. He was also a frequent contributor to the “For Those About To Squawk” column at Decibel magazine.

Bands such as Noisem, Nasum and more have paid tribute to the musician. Check out the tributes below.

It's with heavy hearts we have to say goodbye to our friend Blake Harrison today. He was a fixture in the scene when we… Posted by Noisem on Sunday, March 10, 2024

The entire Nasum family mourns the passing of Blake Harrison of Pig Destroyer. Very sad news indeed. Here’s a clip of… Posted by Nasum on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Blake Harrison was easy to spot at a show. He always seemed to be having a good time. Lots of laughter, surrounded by… Posted by Vinyl Altar on Sunday, March 10, 2024

It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to one of my favorites, Blake Harrison, a true friend and creative comedic… Posted by Christopher Xavier on Sunday, March 10, 2024

Back in 2020, Harrison opened up about joining Pig Destroyer in an interview with Hazy Eye Music Media, saying: “I’ve known the guys forever. I booked one of their early shows, and after getting to know them, I’d travel with them out of town sometimes. We did a three-day run with Whitehouse and Donna Parker/Jessica Rylan joined them doing some noise onstage. Scott [Hull, guitar] decided he wanted to add more of that element to the band, so I raised my hand and offered up my very novice services. It’s still a growing and learning process for me.”