Pinegrove return with new single ‘Orange’, a “waltz about the climate crisis”

American indie rock band Pinegrove have shared their first new music of 2021: a single, entitled ‘Orange’.

The song, released today (August 26), follows on from the band’s quasi-live record ‘Amperland, NY’ from January. It ostensibly served as the soundtrack album to the band’s film of the same name, which was performed in and around the house in which the band’s core members lived together up until said house was sold.

‘Orange’ is also the first new studio recording from the band since their third album, 2020’s ‘Marigold’. The band’s frontman, Evan Stephens Hall, co-produced the track with Sam Skinner – who has contributed guitar, keyboards and banjo to Pinegrove since 2010.

The band have also shared a lyric video for the single. Watch it below:

In a press statement, Hall described ‘Orange’ as “a waltz about the climate crisis.” Its titular colour alludes to photos taken of Oregon’s skyline in the wake of wildfires in the area.

“This isn’t a song trying to convince anyone that climate change is real,” said Hall. “It’s for people horrified at the government’s inaction to what we can all see with our own eyes.

“As this summer progresses, breaking all sorts of records across the northern hemisphere… it’s essential for people with a microphone to start shouting.”

Hall concludes his statement by calling “to affirm community, to step in and help one another cope in the absence of our government, and take seriously the need to organize for a better world.”