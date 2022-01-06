Pinegrove share their crushing new single ‘Respirate’

Pinegrove have shared their crushing new single ‘Respirate’, which is taken from their forthcoming album ‘11:11‘.

The ballad, which you can listen to below, follows recent single ‘Alaska‘ and previous track ‘Orange‘.

“With ‘Respirate,’ I was thinking about the opportunity we had in the chaos COVID brought to redesign society so that it works well for more people, but that instead what’s unfolding is a doubling down on the same bent and venal structures that have resulted in so much inequity in the first place,” vocalist and songwriter Evan Stephens Hall said in a statement.

“So, how can we compassionately respond to such cold and blatant greed? How can we make sure to look out for one another in the absence of meaningful leadership and materially significant policy? We’ve been stranded but we will look out for each other – what choice do we have? The song is a reminder that we’re in this together.”

The band’s latest single will feature on their new album, which is out on January 28 via Rough Trade.

’11:11′, which follows 2020’s ‘Marigold’, will be made available digitally, on CD, standard single black vinyl, deluxe single opaque red vinyl and deluxe webstore-only single green vinyl through the Pinegrove and Rough Trade webstores.

You can pre-order all formats here.

Following the album’s release, Pinegrove will head out on a UK tour in May. You can see their tour dates below.

MAY 2022

10 – Glasgow, QMU

11 – Leeds, Brudenell Social Club

13 – Manchester, Academy 2

14 – London, Roundhouse

15 – Bristol, Marble Factory