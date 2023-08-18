Pink changes lyric to support Britney Spears amid Sam Asghari divorce

Pink has shared her support for Britney Spears after the singer’s divorce announcement, changing a lyric in a song at one of her gigs.

Yesterday (August 17), it was announced that model and fitness trainer Sam Asghari had filed for a divorce from Spears, bringing their year-long marriage and six-year relationship to an end.

At her gig last night, Pink changed the Britney-featuring lyric of her 2001 track ‘Don’t Let Me Get Me’ to a more favourable version.

In the original song, Pink sings: “Tired of being compared to damn Britney Spears / She’s so pretty, that just ain’t me.”

At last night’s show, she changed the “damn” to “sweet” and fans have picked up on the change and posted footage of the performance online. See it below.

Per a court filing on Wednesday (August 16) in Los Angeles, Spears and Asghari have been separated for around three weeks, with the latter citing “irreconcilable differences” in his divorce filing.

While Britney Spears has yet to comment on the divorce, Asghari confirmed the reports, writing in a statement on his Instagram Stories: “After 6 years of love and commitment to each other, my wife and I have decided to end our journey together. We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always. Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems [ridiculous] so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

In May 2022, just a month before the couple got married, they revealed that Spears had suffered a miscarriage. “It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” they wrote in a joint statement. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The marriage between the couple was Asghari’s first and Spears’ third. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline – with whom she shares two children – between 2004 and 2007, and to Jason Alexander in 2004, though that was annulled in just 55 hours.