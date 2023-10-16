Pink denies flying Israeli flag at recent shows

Pink has denied that she has displayed Israeli flags at her show amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

The singer took to social media to clarify that her dancers at her shows are not using Israeli flags while performing. Pink has received backlash after her dancers were seen performing with blue and white flags on stage.

Taking to her official X/Twitter page, the singer tweeted: “This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not.”

She continued: “I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many, many years ago by the Māori people in New Zealand and because they and the Māori people are beautiful to me, we use them. I do not fly flags in my show in support of anything or anyone except the rainbow flag. That will remain my position. I am a human. I believe in peace. Equality. Love. I am deeply saddened by the state of the world. I pray for all of us.”

This post will be controversial for some. At this point, breathing is controversial. I am getting many threats because people mistakenly believe I am flying Israeli flags in my show. I am not. I have been using Poi flags since the beginning of this tour. These were used many,… — P!nk (@Pink) October 16, 2023

Paris 20 Juin 2023Défense Arena

Stay consistent people and open your eyes please p!nk's heart is as big as it has room for everyone except hate

I'll put you another photo with the date in the comments

Stay safe and have a good day ☀️ pic.twitter.com/kQ9QIIwEd2 — AnneTra (@AnneTrarieux) October 16, 2023

The current conflict between Israel and Hamas – the Palestinian militant group – commenced on October 7 when Hamas launched a surprise attack on southern Israel which included those at the Supernova Sukkot Gathering, a music festival in the area.

The organisers of the music festival in Israel that was targeted by Hamas terrorists last week, leaving hundreds of attendees dead, recently released their first statement after the tragedy.

They said that they are “working hand in hand with security forces and authorities to help find answers and bring back all that those who can return to their families and friends”.

The statement also noted that members of the Nova Tribe team have been at the site of the attack over the past week “searching for those located in the disaster area, or other locations, recovering equipment from the site and its surroundings and, above all, ensuring the security of Israel”.

Last week, Tom Morello called for the condemnation of harm to all children “no matter who they are” after Jamie Lee Curtis deleted a photo of Palestinians.

The actress was criticised after sharing a photo from Gaza in a post supporting Israel and then deleting it.

“I’d like to make the radical proposal that the harming of children, no matter who they are & no matter who does it, is always wrong and should be condemned,” tweeted Morello along with the photo that the actress had deleted .

He continued with another tweet that read: “Similarly, WAR CRIMES committed by any person, any organization or any government (yours, mine, friend or foe) must be denounced and the responsible parties held accountable.”

At the time of writing, roughly 1,400 people have died and 3,400 others have been injured in Israel and about 2,750 people have been killed in retaliatory strikes from Israel with another 9,700 more injured in Gaza (via abc news).