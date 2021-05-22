Pink reacts to ‘Framing Britney Spears’ doc: “I just wish I could’ve reached out and gave her hug”

Pink has said she “could’ve reached out more” to Britney Spears after watching the recent Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The film explores the singer’s early career, the misogynistic media scrutiny she faced in the early 2000s, her mental health issues as well as the #FreeBritney movement to end her father’s controversial conservatorship.

Pink, who was pitted against Spears and fellow pop superstar Christina Aguilera during the early parts of her career, discussed the scrutiny they all faced with People, calling it “unfair”, especially when she was even labeled as an “anti-Britney” figure in music.

Now, speaking on Watch What Happens Live! With Andy Cohen, the ‘Hurts 2B Human’ singer described Spears as “a sweetheart” but said no one looking in from the outside knew what was going on with her situation.

“None of us know what’s going on. We’re not there. I would like to. I think we would all like to, and we feel this fierce protectiveness over her, for good reason,” she said.

“I felt sad that back then I didn’t know – back in the day, in the early days – I didn’t know… Like, I’m a strong person. I could’ve reached out more,” Pink continued. “I don’t like feeling helpless or powerless, and I can only imagine how she feels. She could’ve used some support. The media tore her apart, and the paparazzi are scum. I just wish I could’ve reached out and gave her hug.”

In March, Britney Spears said she “cried for two weeks” after watching parts of Framing Britney Spears.

She wrote on Instagram: “My life has always been very speculated… watched… and judged really my whole life,” Spears wrote. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in… I cried for two weeks and well…. I still cry sometimes !!!!”

Earlier this month, Spears took to social media to condemn the surge in documentaries made about her life, calling them “hypocritical”.

Meanwhile, Pink has released a new documentary that follows the singer on her 2019 ‘Beautiful Trauma Tour’ as she tries to balance being a mother of two, wife, businesswoman and performer.