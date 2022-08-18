Pink Sweat$ announces Asia tour including stops in Singapore, Manila and more

American R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$ has announced his ‘Pink Sweat$ Presents Pink Moon’ tour in Asia.

Organised by Live Nation, the tour will see the breakout R&B act stopping for performances at the following locations: New Frontier Theater in Manila on 27 September, Capitol Theatre in Singapore on 29 September, and Muangthai Ratchadalai Theatre in Bangkok on 30 September, before closing off the tour at The Garden Hall in Tokyo on 2 October.

Live Nation members will have access to presale tickets for all tour dates. The Live Nation member presale will go live on 19 August for the Singapore concert, 22 August for the Manila and Tokyo concerts, and 26 August for the Bangkok concert. Attendees can sign up for Live Nation membership on their country’s respective Live Nation website.

General ticket sales will go live on 20 August in Singapore, 23 August in Manila, 27 August in Thailand and 25 August in Tokyo.

While ticket prices for the Manila and Bangkok concerts are not reflected in their respective Live Nation concert pages as of the time of writing, ticket prices for the Singapore concert will cost between SGD98 and SGD128 excluding booking fees while tickets for the Tokyo concert will go for ¥7,000 including tax.

The artist’s ‘Pink Sweat$ Presents Pink Moon’ Asia tour supports his sophomore full-length album ‘Pink Moon’, which he released in January 2022. The album features collaborations with American rappers 6LACK and Blxst, soul singer Kirby, and pop starlings Tori Kelly and Sabrina Claudio.

Pink Sweat$’ Asia tour is the latest announcement of major music events around the region this year. Other events include regional tours by SEVENTEEN, Justin Bieber and Beabadoobee, as well as festivals such as Djakarta Warehouse Project 2022 (whose phase one lineup was recently revealed), the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix, Good Vibes Weekender in Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta’s We The Fest and Synchronize Fest, as well as the inaugural editions of 88rising’s Head In The Clouds festival in Jakarta and Manila.

Pink Sweat$’ Asia tour dates are:

SEPTEMBER

27 – New Frontier Theater – Manila, Philippines

29 – Capitol Theatre – Singapore, Singapore

30 – Muangthai Ratchadalai Theatre – Bangkok, Thailand

OCTOBER

2 – The Garden Hall – Tokyo, Japan