Pink Sweat$’ Manila concert cancelled due to “unforeseen circumstances”

American R&B singer-songwriter Pink Sweat$’ upcoming concert in Manila has been cancelled.

On Saturday (September 24), concert organiser Live Nation Philippines made the announcement via social media, citing “unforeseen circumstances” as the reason for its cancellation. “Live Nation Philippines deeply apologises to all the fans who have long looked forward to Pink Sweat$ first performance in the Philippines,” the promoter wrote.

Advertisement

The announcement also stated that “tickets purchased online will be automatically refunded”, whereas holders of tickets purchased in person will have to bring their ticket to the Ticketnet box office at Araneta Coliseum between October 3 and 31 to obtain a refund. Additional enquiries on ticket refunds can be made by contacting Live Nation at (02)8911-5555 or their official email address.

Pink Sweat$’ other Asian dates are expected to continue as scheduled. Pink Sweat$ has yet to comment on the Manila show’s cancellation.

The R&B breakout’s Asia tour will see him making stops in Singapore’s Capitol Theatre, Muangthai Ratchadalai Theatre in Bangkok and Tokyo’s The Garden Hall between September 27 and October 2. The concerts support the release of his sophomore full-length ‘Pink Moon’, which he released in January, and features collaborations with rappers 6LACK and Blxst, and singers Tori Kelly and Sabrina Claudio.

Other upcoming major live music events in the region include the Philippines’ Salo-Salo Fest, Tapaufest, Rock On Fest, and Good Vibes Weekender in Malaysia, Baybeats and the Formula One Grand Prix in Singapore, Synchronize Fest, Soundrenaline Festival, Joyland Festival and Loudlive Festival in Indonesia, and 88rising’s inaugural festivals in Jakarta and Manila.