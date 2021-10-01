PinkPantheress announces details of debut mixtape ‘To hell with it’

PinkPantheress has announced details of her debut mixtape – see all you need to know about the record below.

The mixtape, titled ‘To hell with it’, is set to land in just two weeks on October 15.

Though a full tracklist hasn’t been revealed yet, a press release accompanying the news reveals that the mixtape will feature recent tracks ‘Pain’, ‘Passion’, ‘Break It Off’ and new single ‘Just For Me’.

Speaking of the record in a statement, PinkPantheress said: “I’m super excited to share this project with you all as my first body of work, I’ve been collecting songs that I’ve made this year and while I’m still developing my sound, I’m hoping these songs immerse you into your ideal fantasy world as you listen.”

Fans can pre-save ‘To hell with it’ here and you can check out the mixtape’s artwork below:

In a recent Radar interview with NME, PinkPantheress discussed her TikTok fame, her roots in UK Garage and the musical history of the UK.

Discussing her hidden identity, she told NME: “I think it’s down to how much you put out there. I wanted this to be more about the music than how I presented myself. It’s about how much you can control, and you can’t control everything, but I’ve decided that I can sometimes be incognito.

“It’s nice that people are interested, but also feel like, ‘Well, I can only give them what I want to give them’. I love the privacy I have as of right now.”