PinkPantheress shares star-studded nostalgic video for new single ‘Mosquito’

PinkPantheress has shared new single ‘Mosquito’ and has dropped an accompanying music video. Check it out below.

The Bath-raised star follows up from recent singles including ‘Boy’s A Liar’ and collaborations with the likes of Destroy Lonely, Skrillex and Troye Sivan, as well as contributing the dream-pop song ‘Angel’ to the Barbie soundtrack.

Now, PinkPantheress has shared ‘Mosquito’ and its glitzy, Y2K-inspired music video. The Sophie Muller-directed music video shows the 22-year-old hanging out with her friends Charithra Chandran (Bridgerton), India Amarteifio (Queen Charlotte) and Yara Shahidi (black-ish), reminiscent of the shopping sprees in ’00s rom-com films. Watch the video below.

At one point, there is a nod to Breakfast at Tiffany’s, as the singer-songwriter wanders through Bond Street shops while wearing a Tiffany blue gown and savouring a pastry.

On Instagram, PinkPantheress wrote: “Was trying to give Breakfast At Tiffany’s lol, but a big thank you is in order to Greg Kurstin who was the catalyst for this track and Sophie Muller who directed this amazing video with my darling angel girlfriends xxxx.”

Recently, PinkPantheress hopped on the remix to fellow pop star Troye Sivan’s popular track ‘Rush‘ alongside Stray Kids‘ Hyunjin. She also dropped the Drum’n’Bass-inspired song, ‘Turn Your Phone Off’, with Destroy Lonely and was featured on Trippie Redd-assisted ‘Way Back’ from Skrillex’s latest album ‘Don’t Get Too Close’.

Her biggest release of the year was the remix to her Mura Masa-assisted single ‘Boy’s A Liar’. At first, the original version went viral on TikTok before a remix with Bronx star Ice Spice was released in February. The song is currently both Spice and PinkPantheress’ best-selling song, peaking at Number Three on the chart. Last July, at Ice Spice’s London live debut performance, she brought out PinkPantheress to perform the chart-topping single.

Talking about the collaboration in her cover story with NME earlier this year, PinkPantheress said: “With Ice Spice, once you see the world she embodies and what she looks like, it makes you view the music differently.

“I listened to her and I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s actually more cute than a savage’,” she continued. “I guess it was a good opportunity for her to show a more vulnerable side. I think it’s good to create more of a three-dimensional character as a musician.”

Next year, PinkPantheress will be one of the support acts on Olivia Rodrigo’s upcoming ‘Guts’ world tour. She, Chappell Roan and The Breeders will be supporting the ‘good 4 u’ star on the US leg, whereas Remi Wolf is set to open for the singer while she tours the UK and Europe. Fans can check for any available tickets for the US leg here and the UK and European leg here.