PinkPantheress joins Paramore for ‘Misery Business’ at Austin City Limits

Paramore played their second Austin City Limits show this weekend, and were joined by PinkPantheress to perform ‘Misery Business’ – check out footage below.

The band, who returned with new single ‘This Is Why’ last month and shared details of a sixth album of the same name due in January 2023, recently began a comeback tour of intimate venues across North America.

During the run, they played both weekends of Austin City Limits, and were joined at the second show on Sunday (October 16) by the TikTok star.

“Do you want to introduce yourself?” Hayley Williams asked the singer during the song’s breakdown, where Paramore traditionally invite a member of the crowd to sing with them.

“I’m PinkPantheress,” she responded. “Thank you for letting me on this stage, it’s so amazing. I’m doing music because of you.

“I’m not gonna get into it, I just love you so much!” she added.

Watch the ‘Misery Business’ performance below.

Paramore returned previously axed hit ‘Misery Business’ to their setlist at the start of their comeback tour this month. In 2018 at the end of their last tour vocalist Hayley Williams publicly announced that the controversial track had been pulled from her band’s live shows amid ongoing debate whether its message was “anti-feminist”. This was due to one particular line in the second verse: “Once a whore, you’re nothing more, I’m sorry that’ll never change.”

Two years later Williams reaffirmed her stance on the controversial lyrics of Paramore‘s breakout hit, saying: “I know it’s one of the band’s biggest songs but it shouldn’t be used to promote anything having to do with female empowerment or solidarity.”

During their tour opener in Bakersfield, California on October 2, Williams addressed the crowd, saying: “Four years ago, we said we were gonna retire this song for a little while, and I guess technically we did!

“But what we did not know was that just about five minutes after I got cancelled for saying the word ‘whore’ in a song, all of TikTok decided that it was ok. Make it make sense…”

She continued: “I remember a time when we had a MySpace and we were still a really small band. We were really small. We hadn’t even put out this song and we had noticed that kids were calling themselves ‘Parawhores’. We were like, ‘Eugh, that’s weird!’ But I guess what I’m trying to say is, it’s a word, and if you’re cool you won’t call a woman a whore because that’s bullshit.”

Paramore’s intimate comeback tour continues this week in Los Angeles, with the tour running through until mid-November. A UK tour is also already being teased by the band, with South American dates also recently announced.

See the full list of US tour dates below.

OCTOBER 2022

20 – Los Angeles, CA, The Wiltern

22 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

23 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

27 – Los Angeles, CA, The Belasco

29 – Las Vegas, NV, When We Were Young Festival

NOVEMBER 2022

07 – Toronto, ON, History

09 – Chicago, IL, The Chicago Theatre

11 – Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady Music Center

13 – New York, NY, Beacon Theatre

15 – Atlanta, GA, The Tabernacle

16 – St. Augustine, FL, St. Augustine Amphitheatre

19 – Mexico City, Corona Capital Festival