PinkPantheress on not becoming a K-pop star: “I used to cry myself to sleep”

PinkPantheress has revealed that she used to cry herself to sleep because she couldn’t become a K-pop star.

The ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ singer revealed her love for K-pop and her desire to become an idol during a new video interview with i-D. “There was one year where I– [laughs] I remember I would go to bed upset each day that I know I couldn’t be a K-pop star,” she said.

“Because, I am, at the time, I thought you had to be Korean to be a K-pop star,” she added.”I used to cry myself to sleep, even though I can’t perform like that. I can’t dance at all. Like, I just love watching it.”

Later in the video, PinkPantheress also named five of her favourite K-pop acts. They notably include four SM Entertainment groups – SHINee, f(x), Red Velvet and EXO – as well as global juggernauts BTS.

Elsewhere during the interview, PinkPantheress also said that the biggest challenge of making her upcoming debut studio album, ‘Heaven Knows’, was “putting myself into the headspace of wanting to make an album [because] I’m really lazy so I was not trying to do anything”.

‘Heaven Knows’ will be released this Friday (November 10). Speaking of the record in a press release, the singer said that its “about grief for a loss but being at peace with yourself in your aloneness. Journeying from hell into purgatory, but I’m ok with being there”.

Earlier this week, the singer revealed that was “nearly” featured on a track with Kendrick Lamar, but that didn’t end up happening because she missed the studio session because her phone was on silent as she was on a date.

In other news, K-pop girl group IVE have announced the cities and dates for their 2023 to 2024 ‘Show What I Have’ world tour, including shows in the US, Europe, Southeast Asia and more. Meanwhile, Netflix has renewed Korean game show The Devil’s Plan for a second season.