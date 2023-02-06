PinkPantheress has spoken about teaming up with Ice Spice on their collaboration ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’.

The original track ‘Boy’s A Liar’, which PinkPantheress co-produced with Mura Masa, arrived last November and featured on her ‘Take Me Home’ EP.

Speaking to NME in this week’s Big Read, PinkPantheress opened up about her decision to work with Ice Spice on the new version of the track, the video for which you can watch below.

“I saw that [Ice Spice] followed me because I was on Instagram, and I never go on Instagram,” she said. “I thought it was cool because I didn’t think she even knew who I was. I popped in [the DMs] and said, ‘Whenever you’re in the UK, I’d love to meet’. I think she’s really cool, above the music and everything. She said she was a fan [of mine], and I was like, ‘OK, amazing’.”

She added: “When it comes to collaborations, I’m quite picky: I always want someone who can match me well on a track. Even though Ice Spice does drill, her flows are super unique and the beats she chooses are different. A lot of people would struggle with the beats I choose, but I knew she’d be good for it.”

PinkPantheress also said Ice Spice helped her to view the track differently.

“My songs are quite dark lyrically,” she continued. “With Ice Spice, once you see the world she embodies and what she looks like, it makes you view the music differently. I listened to her and I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s actually more cute than a savage’. I guess it was a good opportunity for her to show a more vulnerable side. I think it’s good to create more of a three-dimensional character as a musician.”

Elsewhere in her Big Read, PinkPantheress also opened up about how she had lived with body dysmorphia for her “whole life”.

She also spoke about performing ‘Misery Business’ with Paramore at Austin City Limits last October. “It was really fun and it was really scary,” she said. “Just the amount of people there watching. I was thinking to myself the whole time, ‘Oh, this is so painful’. Then I kept thinking, ‘[Hayley Williams] does this whole one-hour set in front of all these people?’ She’s so seasoned at this point she’s already a legend, but in a few years I think people will really recognise her as that.”

Meanwhile, the singer also recently guested on Skrillex‘s recent song ‘Way Back’ alongside Trippie Redd.