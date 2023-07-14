PinkPantheress teams up with Destroy Lonely on ‘Turn Your Phone Off’

PinkPantheress has teamed up with American rapper Destroy Lonely on her latest track ‘Turn Your Phone Off’.

The track follows her viral, chart-topping song ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt.2’ featuring Ice Spice. ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ sees Pink singing about an unwanted caller’s “calls coming through” despite her phone being turned off.

Taking to Twitter to announce the song, the singer shared: “This song has been on my mind since I leaked it in 2021 – I was just waiting until the perfect opportunity to drop it. I’m privileged to share this track with lone, love his artistry, love a random collab.”

In a press release, she added: “After years of having this song in the vault, I’m so happy I can release ‘Turn Your Phone Off’ with someone who has spearheaded his own sound and incorporates beautifully into mine.”

The singer recently wrote and produced the track ‘Angel’ with BloodPop, Count Baldor, and Charlie Puth for the Barbie soundtrack. The song is the third single from ‘Barbie The Album’ following Dua Lipa‘s ‘Dance The Night’ and Karol G‘s ‘Watati’.

In other news, PinkPantheress reunited with Ice Spice at the latter’s Wireless festival’s set to perform ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’ together for the first time.

At the start of the song, Ice Spice called for the crowd to “give it up for PinkPantheress” as the Bath-born singer joined her at the end of the runway. The two danced along to their song whilst they performed their chart-climbing track together for the first time.

She also recently teased her debut studio album in a new song teaser, telling her fans that “album season is upon us”.

The upcoming LP will be her second full-length project, following on from her 2021 debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’.