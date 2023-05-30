PinkPantheress teases debut album in new song snippet

PinkPantheress has teased her debut studio album in a recent song teaser, telling her fans that “album season is upon us”.

The upcoming album will be her second full-length project, following on from her 2021 debut mixtape ‘To Hell With It’.

Last week (May 24), PinkPantheress posted a song teaser featuring herself and a friend dancing in a car park to an unreleased song. In the caption, the singer joked about the content of the clip by writing: “Not one rhythm missed yet in this Asda’s car park – can’t wait to share more snippets.”

The snippet samples the chart-climbing viral track ‘Ku Lo Sa’ by Oxlade. In the closed captions, the 22-year-old revealed the lyrics to the anticipated track: “I can’t imagine feeling that every day / You’ll buy another bottle, drink it all anyway / I guess I never knew you very well.” At the bottom of the video PinkPantheress wrote: “Album season is upon us.”

A day after the clip was posted, it was announced that PinkPantheress will feature on the upcoming Barbie soundtrack accompanying the Greta Gerwig-directed film.

The compilation album, executively produced by Mark Ronson, will feature an array of pop titans like Nicki Minaj, Lizzo and Charli XCX. ‘Barbie: The Album’ is set to be released on July 21.

PinkPantheress spoke to NME earlier this year about her upcoming music and how she is “making a shift towards other styles of music.” She added that she “would love to drop an album later on this year”, but “can’t plan anything”.

Elsewhere in the interview, she spoke about her collaboration with Ice Spice, ‘Boy’s A Liar Pt. 2’, saying: “I listened to her and I’m like, ‘Oh, she’s actually more cute than a savage’. I guess it was a good opportunity for her to show a more vulnerable side.”