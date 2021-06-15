Pip Blom announce second album ‘Welcome Break’ and share punchy new single ‘Keep It Together’

Amsterdam’s Pip Blom have announced details of their second studio album ‘Welcome Break’, which will arrive this autumn.

Ahead of the release, the band have shared the first single from the forthcoming album, the punchy and feel-good ‘Keep It Together’, and an accompanying 80s workout themed video directed by Isabelle Griffioen.

The band’s frontwoman, herself named Pip Blom, said of the track: “A very important thing of all the tracks is the dynamic between Tender’s and my vocals. I feel like we really compliment each other’s tones. Maybe it’s because we’re siblings, but whatever it is, I love it.

Advertisement

“In the chorus of ”Keep It Together’ we sing two completely different bits, but it works really well. Tender did a lot of singing for this record, mainly for the choruses and bridges. I really like how with this bridge you’ve got this whole choir of the two of us singing in different keys. It gives it a very dreamy vibe that is nice after the powerful chorus.”

‘Welcome Break’ is released via Heavenly Recordings on October 8. The full tracklisting for the album is as follows:

1. ‘You Don’t Want This’

2. ’12’

3. ‘It Should Have Been Fun’

4. ‘Keep It Together’

5. ‘Different Tune’

6. ‘Not Easy To Like’

7. ‘Faces’

8. ‘I Love The City’

9. ‘Easy’

10. ‘Holiday’

11. ‘Trouble In Paradise’

Self-produced and recorded at Ramsgate’s Big Jelly Studios, it will be Pip Blom’s first album since their debut ‘Boat’, which arrived in 2019.