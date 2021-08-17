Listen to Pip Blom’s anthemic new single ‘You Don’t Want This’

Pip Blom have shared a new track called ‘You Don’t Want This’ – you can listen to it below.

Arriving today (August 17), the anthemic single will appear as the opening track on the Amsterdam group’s second studio album ‘Welcome Break’, which arrives on October 8 via Heavenly Recordings (pre-order it here).

READ MORE: Meet Amsterdam indie gang Pip Blom

An accompanying official video for ‘You Don’t Want This’, directed by Sara Elzinga, sees a shrunken Pip Blom – dressed in all red – perform from the inside of a rubbish bin. Sitting at a desk above, singer Pip tosses discarded notes at the miniature band as they play.

Advertisement

Speaking of the visuals, Elzinga explained: “When I first heard ‘You Don’t Want This’, I recognized the feeling of self-consciousness; knowing that people have a certain way of looking at you, that does not necessarily comply with the image you have of yourself. The concept of a Matryoshka doll then stuck in my head, having these multiple versions of yourself that are hidden at first.

“The set reminds us of a dollhouse, of someone who is so comfortable in their own scenery, they forget to look at the world outside of the room. Though rather than making a music video about anxiety, I wanted the video to be about self-acceptance. Smiling back at yourself, instead of constantly criticizing which is something people tend to do.”

The forthcoming ‘Welcome Break’ – self-produced and recorded at Ramsgate’s Big Jelly Studios – was previewed previously by the songs ‘Keep It Together’ and ‘It Should Have Been Fun’.

Pip Blom will embark on a UK and Ireland headline tour in February 2022, and will next month head out on the road as part of the National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour – you can find the full schedule here.