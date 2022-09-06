Listen to Pixies’ thunderous new song ‘Dregs Of The Wine’

Pixies have shared their latest single ‘Dregs Of The Wine’ – you can listen to the track below.

The song is taken from the veteran four-piece’s upcoming new album ‘Doggerel’, which is set for release on September 30.

‘Dregs Of The Wine’ marks Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago’s first writing credit, with frontman Black Francis providing the lyrics which, he says, are about “living in Los Angeles in the ’90s with my then-wife, hanging out with Joey and his ex-wife, lots of trips to Las Vegas, a lot of drinking, little bit drug taking, some genuine good times.”

Speaking about the origin of the song, Santiago added: “I guess I was in kind of a zombie state, just playing. After I stopped playing I put it down and went, ‘Well, that was a fucking waste of time, what a piece of shit I am’.

“I beat myself up a lot, but my girlfriend, unbeknownst to me, was recording me. She played it back to me and I go, ‘Fuck! Hold on a second here! This stuff is good!’”

‘Dregs Of The Wine’ follows on from the previous ‘Doggerel’ singles ‘Vault Of Heaven’ and ‘There’s A Moon On’.

Pixies, who headlined End Of The Road Festival in Dorset last weekend, will now tour in North America, South America, Japan, Australia and New Zealand before the conclusion of 2022.

Speaking to NME last month, Black Francis and Pixies drummer David Lovering recalled the time David Bowie covered their song ‘Cactus’ for his 2002 album ‘Heathen’.