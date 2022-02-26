Pixies hint that new music is coming next week

Pixies have hinted that new music could be on the way next week.

On Twitter yesterday (February 25), the band shared a short video clip of new music with the caption “keep your eyes peeled next week for something new.”

You can hear the new music and watch the clip here:

Oh… before we go… keep your eyes peeled next week for something new 👀 pic.twitter.com/X2KXgrW8aK — PIXIES (@PIXIES) February 25, 2022

Back in November, it was announced that Pixies will deliver a headline performance at Manchester’s Sounds Of The City 2022.

The Boston band will take to the stage at the outdoor Castlefield Bowl venue on Tuesday July 5, 2022. Tickets are on sale here for the event now.

The Slow Readers Club and Klangstof are set to appear as special guests, with the former saying that they were “delighted” to feature on the bill.

Pixies were due to release their ‘Live In Brixton’ box set in January, but the release was delayed until February 25.

The eight-disc collection documents the group’s four sold-out reunion shows that took place at London’s O2 Academy Brixton in June 2004. Prior to the comeback, the band hadn’t played live since their split in 1993.

“It was an amazing reception, I guess they had missed us over all those years,” recalled guitarist Joey Santiago. “I particularly remember getting word that the balcony was swaying, and seeing that the crowd didn’t want to leave long after we had finished the show.”

Pixies have been confirmed as headliners for End Of The Road festival. The band were originally booked to top the bill at the 2020 edition before it was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. They were then scheduled to play this year, but travel restrictions disrupted their plans once again.

Pixies will also support Pearl Jam at British Summer Time festival in Hyde Park on July 8. Additionally, the band have gigs pencilled in for Galway, Dublin, Newcastle and Bingley. You can find their full list of tour dates here.