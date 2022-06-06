Pixies share short documentary capturing making of new album ‘Doggerel’

Pixies have shared a short documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new album. Watch the film below.
- READ MORE: Pixies’ Joey Santiago on playing with Pearl Jam, new music and Ian Brown’s conspiracy theories
The six-minute clip features the band recording their first album in three years in Guilford, Vermont. The band’s eighth record ‘Doggerol’ is set to arrive on September 30.
“Fortunately my kids are old enough now that they’re not gonna burn the place down or anything, so I just said, ‘Guys, just leave me alone for a couple of weeks. I gotta do this thing,’” frontman Black Francis says in the opening of the documentary.
He continued: “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, whatever fine. We don’t want you bothering us anyway!’”
The video shows Pixies recording at the eco-friendly Guilford Sound studios, a space they chose not only because it came with a big room that allowed the band to track live together but also because “it’s a beautiful place to make a record”.
According to Rolling Stone the band will release a special bonus episode of their It’s A Pixies Podcast this Friday (June 10) where they’ll discuss new music and how their tour in Australia was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.
The band officially announced their upcoming album back in April. “It’s great to be back at it,” drummer David Lovering said at the time. He also confirmed the album would “be released in September” adding, “It’s all new stuff I’ve gotta learn!”
Lovering went on to say that guitarist Joey Santiago described the new record as “‘Doolittle Senior”, a sequel to the band’s much-lauded second album from 1989.
He added: “It’s like a vague comparison. I would have to agree in a way, I’ll leave it at that. I think it’s the same with most Pixies albums, it kind of runs the gamut of different dynamics and songs. Sonically, it sounds fantastic and I’m a big fan. It has me very excited… and I haven’t been excited in a long time.”
Since the release of their seventh and most recent album, 2019’s ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, Pixies have released an EP of scrapped demos from that album’s studio sessions, and two standalone singles: ‘Hear Me Out’ in September 2020, and ‘Human Crime’ last month.
In a four-star review of ‘Beneath The Eyrie’, NME said: “They’ll probably always live in the shadow of their impeccable ’88-91 purple patch, but ‘Beneath The Eyrie’ is still arguably [Pixies’] most consistent body of work since their 2004 reformation and certainly their most inventive in 28 years.”