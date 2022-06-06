Pixies share short documentary capturing making of new album ‘Doggerel’

Pixies have shared a short documentary with a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their new album. Watch the film below.

The six-minute clip features the band recording their first album in three years in Guilford, Vermont. The band’s eighth record ‘Doggerol’ is set to arrive on September 30.

“Fortunately my kids are old enough now that they’re not gonna burn the place down or anything, so I just said, ‘Guys, just leave me alone for a couple of weeks. I gotta do this thing,’” frontman Black Francis says in the opening of the documentary.

He continued: “And they’re like, ‘Yeah, whatever fine. We don’t want you bothering us anyway!’”

The video shows Pixies recording at the eco-friendly Guilford Sound studios, a space they chose not only because it came with a big room that allowed the band to track live together but also because “it’s a beautiful place to make a record”.

According to Rolling Stone the band will release a special bonus episode of their It’s A Pixies Podcast this Friday (June 10) where they’ll discuss new music and how their tour in Australia was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic.

The band officially announced their upcoming album back in April. “It’s great to be back at it,” drummer David Lovering said at the time. He also confirmed the album would “be released in September” adding, “It’s all new stuff I’ve gotta learn!”