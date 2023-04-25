PJ Harvey announces new single ‘A Child’s Question, August’

PJ Harvey has announced the release of a new single called ‘A Child’s Question, August’. Check out a snippet of the track below.

The song was announced by the iconic singer-songwriter yesterday (April 24), and is set for release this Wednesday (April 26). It will also come with an accompanying music video directed by Steve Gullick.

Harvey revealed the title of the track through a social media update, which shared a snippet of the track and a few seconds of the visuals. Check out the clip below and pre-save the single here.

The announcement comes after Harvey shared numerous hints with fans in past months, teasing that new music was imminent. The most recent of which came last weekend (April 23), when she hinted towards her return and confirmed that she had been back in the studio with her longtime collaborators, John Parish and Flood.

Similarly, four days prior, the musician took to her newsletter and social media platforms to share that she was making a new playlist publicly available on her Spotify. Coming in just shy of 40 minutes long, the collection of songs on the playlist features “tracks from her catalogue produced by Parish and Flood”. Harvey also described it as “a celebration of their masterful work with me”.

Speculation about her forthcoming 10th studio album – which will follow 2016’s ‘The Hope Six Demolition Project’ – can be traced back to as early as February 2022, when Harvey shared a series of photographs of her in the studio, hinting that the new project was underway.

Later that year, she told Rolling Stone that she was “very pleased” with the upcoming project, and was seeking to release it in 2023.

In the time since her last full-length LP, PJ Harvey has embarked on a series of other projects, including composing the complete score for the All About Eve stage play. Completed back in 2019, the production was directed by Ivo Van Hove and starred Lily James and Gillian Anderson.

Additionally, last year, Harvey also joined forces with composer Tim Phillips to contribute to the soundtrack to the Apple TV+ series Bad Sisters.