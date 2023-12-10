PJ Harvey releases new concert film, ‘Live From L’Olympia in Paris’

PJ Harvey has shared a new concert film, ‘Live From L’Olympia in Paris’.

The show, which was part of a tour in support of Harvey’s recent album ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’, was filmed on October 13 and was directed by Antoine Carlier and shot by Walter Films in collaboration with Arte Concerts. It features a 22-song setlist in which Harvey and her bandmates play the new album in full followed by a selection of her greatest hits, including ‘Down by the Water’, ‘White Chalk’ and more.

The concert film premiered on Arte Concerts’ YouTube channel on Wednesday (December 6) and, according to press materials, “will be further broadcast on Arte channels” next year.

You can watch the whole show below:

Harvey has extensive live plans for 2024, including headline slots at both Roskilde and Øya festivals, with appearances at Primavera Sound and Flow Festival also confirmed.

Meanwhile, she’ll also be playing a huge show at Gunnersbury Park in London in August 2024 with a line-up she herself has curated.

“I have chosen what I feel to be some of the most exciting artists working today,” she said about support acts Big Thief, Tirzah and Shida Shahabi. “With them I hope to be able to give the audience an emotional, heartening and uplifting experience.”

Reviewing Harvey’s recent show at the Albert Hall in Manchester, NME said the performance was “full of pinch-yourself moments”.

It continued: “Harvey has never been one to pander to playing her hits, but here, the curation feels like a treasure trove for fans: full of easter eggs and special rarities.”

Harvey has also teased that a career-spanning US tour that could be happening next year.

Earlier this year, Harvey shared her first album in seven years, ‘I Inside The Old Year Dying’. In a four star review of that, NME said it was “an immersive return from a modern master.”

This year’s UK and European shows marked the first time the artist has toured since 2017.