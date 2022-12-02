Placebo postpone Newcastle show after Brian Molko loses voice

Placebo have postponed their show in Newcastle tonight (December 2) due to frontman Brian Molko losing his voice.

The duo – completed by Stefan Olsdal – are currently out on a UK and Ireland headline tour in support of their eighth and most recent studio album, ‘Never Let Me Go’. They recently played gigs in London, Leicester and Leeds.

Taking to social media last night (December 1), however, Placebo issued a statement in which they announced that their next date would need to be delayed as a result of illness.

“I have been gradually losing my voice this past week since our second concert at O2 Academy Brixton [on November 27],” Molko wrote.

“I have kept on keeping on, despite my doctor’s advice to go home & shut up for a week, as it was important to me not to disappoint any of you who have paid good money and travelled, often from afar, to see us play.”

He continued: “I am now in a position however, that if I continue to ignore my doctor’s advice, I will begin to run the risk of damaging my voice, perhaps permanently. And that is a risk I am unfortunately not prepared to take.

“So it is with a very heavy heart that I must announce that I will be unable to perform the Newcastle show tomorrow night. It pains me to write these words. We’ve had such a wonderful tour so far, with fantastic audiences & so much love in the room.”

Molko added: “But I am afraid that now I must protect my art and my livelihood. Myself & the band are crestfallen, as I’m sure you all are too, but I am no spring chicken anymore & I am quite unwell.”

The singer went on to thank fans for their understanding, and advised those affected to “hold onto their tickets and await further news”.

Placebo are aiming to resume their tour in Glasgow tomorrow (December 3) ahead of further stop-offs in Dublin (5), Cambridge (7) and Birmingham (8). Check out the schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

DECEMBER

3 – Glasgow, O2 Academy

5 – Dublin, 3 Arena

7 – Cambridge, Corn Exchange

8 – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Ahead of the tour kicking off last month, Placebo asked their fans to not film or take photos during the band’s live concerts. “Please be here and now in the present and enjoy the moment,” they wrote.

“Because this exact moment will never ever happen again. Our purpose is to create communion & transcendence. Please help us on our mission. With respect and love.”