Placebo’s upcoming intimate shows to be “phone-free experience”

Placebo have announced that their upcoming intimate album release shows will be a “phone-free experience”.

The gigs have been scheduled to celebrate the duo’s new LP ‘Never Let Me Go’, which is out this Friday (March 25). Placebo will play five shows, kicking off tonight (March 23) at Le Trianon in Paris – tickets are available here.

Ahead of the first show, the band posted a statement on Twitter detailing their request for phones to be put away.

Advertisement

“All the Placebo intimate album release shows will be a phone-free experience,” the statement reads. “Use of phones, smart watches, cameras and other recording devices will not be permitted in the performance space. The hope is to enjoy the experience between band and audience, and be in the moment.

“Upon arrival at the venue, all phones, smart watches, cameras and other recording devices will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be opened at the end of the event. Guests maintain possession of their devices at all times, and can access them throughout the event only in designated phone use areas within the venue.”

The statement continues: “Anyone seen using a device during the performance will be politely escorted out of the venue by security.”

After Paris, the band will head to Berlin, Amsterdam and Brussels, before finishing up at London’s Islington Assembly Hall on March 31.

‘Never Let Me Go’ is their first studio album since 2013’s ‘Loud Like Love’ and will include the previously released singles ‘Beautiful James’, ‘Surrounded By Spies’, ‘Try Better Next Time’ and ‘Happy Birthday In The Sky’.

Advertisement

Speaking to NME recently about the album’s experimental elements, Brian Molko said: “After playing your most radio-friendly material for two and a half years, it’s not too unimaginable to think that someone would want to go off and make something that sounded more like ‘Metal Machine Music’ by Lou Reed or ‘Yeezus’ by Kanye: something more extreme, more brutal, experimental that explores the darker recesses of our emotional landscape.”

Placebo will also embark on a UK and Ireland tour in November – you can see those dates below and find tickets here.

November

18 – Guildhall, Portsmouth

19 – Centre, Brighton

21 – Eventim Olympia, Liverpool

22 – O2 Victoria Warehouse, Manchester

24 – Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff

26 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

27 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

29 – De Montfort Hall, Leicester

30 – O2 Academy, Leeds

December

2 – O2 City Hall, Newcastle

3 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

5 – 3 Arena, Dublin

7 – Corn Exchange, Cambridge

8 – O2 Academy, Birmingham