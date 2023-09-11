Plain White T’s share new track ‘Red Flags’ and announce new self-titled album

Plain White T‘s have shared their latest single ‘Red Flags’ and have announced their self-titled ninth studio album.

‘Red Flags’ marks the fourth single released from the upcoming LP. It follows ‘Would You Even’, ‘Spaghetti Tattoo‘ and ‘Happy’. Speaking of the track in a press release, the band’s frontman Tom Higgenson said: “I was dating someone and it was going so well but in some instances, I was like, ‘Wait does this girl really care? Is she giving me the signals that this is not working?'”

He continued: “Sometimes you get so lost in love and all the good things you ignore the bad things and that’s what ‘Red Flags’ is. I’m daydreaming about her but there are all these red flags that I am ignoring.”

Advertisement

Their forthcoming self-titled album marks their first full-length release since 2018’s ‘Parallel Universe’. “We were trying to hark back to sounds we’ve used in the past with a freshness,” Higgenson said while discussing the ‘Plain White T’s’ in a press release.

He continued: “This one came from a really authentic place of understanding who we are and what we do. I’m more excited than I’ve been in a long time. As musicians, we’re always trying to outdo ourselves or go somewhere we haven’t gone before. Somehow, we figured out how to go to a fresh spot and still sound like Plain White T’s.”

‘Plain White T’s’ is set for release on November 17 via Fearless Records. Pre-order the album here.

Plain White T’s self-titled LP track list is:

1. ‘Young Tonight’

2. ‘Would You Even’

3. ‘You Plus Me’

4. ‘Fired Up’

5. ‘A Little Less Alone’

6. ‘L-O-V-E’

7. ‘Someone’s Out There Waiting’

8. ‘Girl From Pasadena’

9. ‘Happy’

10. ‘Red Flags’

11. ‘Love Keeps Growing’

12. ‘Feeling (More Like) Myself’

13. ‘Spaghetti Tattoo’

Advertisement

In 2019, Plain White T’s returned to the UK for that year’s Slam Dunk Festival. The dual event, which was headlined by All Time Low, took place in May that year at Temple Newsam Estate in Leeds, before heading down south to Hatfield Park.

Speaking exclusively to NME following the announcement, Higgenson said that the band were “excited to bring [their new] songs over to the UK” for the first time, having aimed to perform their 2018 LP ‘Parallel Universe’ across the pond.

“The album just came out in August and one of our goals was to get back overseas and be able to play some shows,” he said. “So this is like the first time we’ve been able to do that, it’s like, ‘Alright, we’re getting there, we’re checkin’ off our boxes and making our goals happen’. It should be really fun.”