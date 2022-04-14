PLAN B collaborate with SB19’s Pablo for debut single ‘Love’

Filipino hip-hop group PLAN B have made their debut with the single called ‘Love’, a track that was arranged and produced by SB19’s Pablo.

The groovy anthem was released on Wednesday (April 13) on all major streaming platforms via Sony Music Philippines. Written by members Mateo and Gio, the song shares the narrative of a person’s multiple failed attempts in having a romantic relationship with someone they like.

The rap act also launched a music video for the track on the same day. Directed by Chapters PH’s Ken Tan, the visual sees two friends competing for a girl’s attention. Towards the end, however, they find out that the apple of their eye is already taken.

Advertisement

Watch the ‘Love’ music video below.

‘Love’ is the 10-member ensemble’s first-ever release. The hip-hop mega-group, composed of Alyas Dom, DK, Dyno, Gio, G-Next, GOSGE, Kaizler, Kier, Mateo and Skyruz, hail from different parts of the Philippines.

Meanwhile, Pablo appeared on the Wish 107.5 bus to perform his first solo track ‘La Luna’ earlier this April. It follows the whole group and FELIP’s performances on the platform last March of the songs ‘Bazinga’ and ‘Palayo’, respectively.

After SB19’s participation at the first PPOP Convention last weekend, the group are set to stage their first solo concert since 2020. The showcase is happening on April 23 at the Araneta Coliseum, with YARA, Matthaios, Lonezo and DJ Waffster as guest performers.