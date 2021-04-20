Planned DMX gig being turned into tribute event for late rapper

A gig which DMX was due to perform at next month is being turned into a tribute event for the late rapper.

The hip-hop icon died earlier this month (April 9) after being hospitalised on April 3 for a heart attack as a result of a reported overdose. He remained in intensive care and on life support until his death; he was 50-years-old.

The gig, which DMX was scheduled to perform at in Texas on May 29, will now be turned into a memorial show in his honour.

The owner of the Wildcatter Saloon in Katy told TMZ that the event will still feature the support acts due to perform (Tone Royal, Coozablack & Sin City) as well as a prominent headliner who they are trying to organise.

TMZ report names in the running could be Busta Rhymes, Snoop Dogg or Trae Tha Truth although no artist has yet been confirmed for the event.

DMX will also be honoured at a public memorial in Brooklyn this weekend, the late rapper’s manager has confirmed.

Speaking to TMZ, DMX’s manager Steve Rifkind said fans would be able to pay their respects to the star at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center arena on April 24. The event will happen one day before DMX’s funeral, which will take the form of a private service held at a church in the New York City area.

At present, further details have yet to be confirmed, including how ticketing will be organised and how many fans will be allowed to attend. Barclays Center is open, but can currently only have 10 percent of its usual capacity inside due to New York’s coronavirus restrictions.

Yonkers mayor Mike Spano offered DMX’s family the use of the outdoor Yonkers Raceway for a memorial event, but they chose to hold it at Barclays instead. The rapper grew up in the city which lies just north of Manhattan and The Bronx.

According to TMZ, Spano still plans to commemorate the rapper in some form, with possible plans including a permanent statue or naming a street after him.

Following his death, streams of the star’s music rose by 928 percent in the US. On April 9 and 10, DMX’s songs racked up a total of 75.7million streams across audio and video, compared to 7.36million on April 7 and 8.