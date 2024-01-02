Playboi Carti and Travis Scott share new collaborative track ‘Backr00ms’

Playboi Carti has shared his first new music of 2024, teaming up with Travis Scott for the single ‘Backr00ms’ – check it out below.

Dropped yesterday (January 1), the two first announced the new single earlier on Monday morning.

Taking to his Instagram page, Scott shared a brief clip of British rapper Blackhaine shouting “New music. Carti. Travis Scott. Dropping [bleep] today”, while a stretched image of the parental advisory sign covered part of his face.

Advertisement

The latest track comes alongside a new music video too, showing the two rappers performing in a garage, alongside shots of a lifeless office space where Carti showers a dancer with money.

“In the middle of the field, throw me a bomb / I’m throwin’ that bih like a quarterback / Standin’ in the field, holdin’ a bomb / Throwin’ that ho like a quarterback,” Carti sings in the chorus. Check out the track below.

‘Backr00ms’ marks Carti’s fourth time working alongside Travis Scott – following ‘Fein’, which featured on the latter’s ‘Utopia’ album, as well as the 2018 track ‘Love Hurts’ and 2017’s ‘Green & Purple’.

The latest song also appears to be the first taster of Carti’s long-awaited new album. Titled ‘Music’, the forthcoming LP will be the first full-length release by the rapper since 2020’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’, which featured appearances from Future, Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

Advertisement

In the time since the release, Carti has gone on to join forces with ABRA for the 2021 single ‘Unlock It’, Trippie Redd for the song, ‘Miss The Rage’ and more recently ‘Popular’, which he shared and also features Madonna and The Weeknd.

In other news about the rapper, Carti is set to kick off the US leg of his ‘Antagonist’ tour in Salt Lake City later this month (January 14), following the original run of shows being postponed back in September.