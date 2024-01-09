Playboi Carti appears to postpone ‘Antagonist’ tour again

Playboi Carti appears to have postponed his ‘Antagonist’ tour yet again.

The rapper was due to kick off his tour with a series of North American shows, which were previously postponed last September, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on January 14.

But the tour dates on his official website are still being listed as TBD (to be decided) with no firm dates set in place.

He originally announced the tour last July and he was set to hit the road Europe in November but again the shows failed to go ahead and it is currently unclear when they will.

Carti is yet to comment on when the dates will finally be confirmed.

Despite that he has shared new music in 2024, recently teaming up with Travis Scott for the single ‘Backr00ms’.

It marks Carti’s fourth time working alongside Scott – following ‘Fein’, which featured on the latter’s ‘Utopia’ album, as well as the 2018 track ‘Love Hurts’ and 2017’s ‘Green & Purple’.

His latest song also appeared to be the first taster of Carti’s long-awaited new album. Titled ‘Music’, the forthcoming LP will be the first full-length release by the rapper since 2021’s ‘Whole Lotta Red’, which featured appearances from Future, Kanye West and Kid Cudi.

In the time since the release, Carti has gone on to join forces with ABRA for the 2021 single ‘Unlock It’, Trippie Redd for the song, ‘Miss The Rage’ and more recently ‘Popular’, which he shared and also features Madonna and The Weeknd.

It featured on the 2023 HBO series The Idol starring The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp.