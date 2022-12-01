Playlist Love 2.0 Festival reveals phase 1 lineup featuring Crazy Frog, The Changcuters and more

Indonesia’s Playlist Love 2.0 Festival has announced a varied phase 1 lineup featuring viral Eurodance artist Crazy Frog, Malaysian diva Sheila Majid and more for its 2023 event.
- READ MORE: The Impatient Sisters on their “rebirth” and new album ‘7 Years’: “We’ve come full circle”
Krisdayanti, Kangen Band, Rio Febrian, The Changcuters among many others will also be featured at the second edition of the Playlist Love Festival, set to be held on February 11 and 12 at an undisclosed venue in Bandung. Tickets for the event are now available via Apatiketsaja.com at the pre-sale price of IDR450,000 for a two-day pass.
Regular ticket prices have not yet been disclosed. Get your tickets here.
This will be the first time Playlist Love has been held since the 2020 edition of the festival, which was held in February that year before the coronavirus pandemic saw Indonesia’s music industry going dark for two years. The 2020 edition was an ambitious undertaking, featuring the likes of Calum Scott, Agnez Mo, Phum Viphurit, Epik High and more sharing the stage with Ardhito Pramono, Raisa, HIVI!, Pamungkas and more.
The 2022 edition of Playlist Love’s sister festival Playlist Live was held earlier this year on September 17 and 18 at Bandung’s Laswi City Heritage, and featured the likes of Dewa 19, Ari Lasso, Maliq and D’Essentials, Ungu and veteran Malaysian rockers Search among others.
The phase 1 lineup for Playlist Love 2.0 Festival is:
Krisdayanti
Ten2Five
Tipe-X
Kangen Band
Sheila Majid
Crazy Frog
Dgyta
Ifan Seventeen
Drive featuring Anji
Reza Artamevia
Rio Febrian
Joeniar Arief
Adera
New ETA
Stinky featuring Andre Taulany
Budi Doremi
The Changcuters
Super9Boyz
XO-IX
7Icons
Goliath
J-Rocks featuring Prisa
Bian Gindas
Pongki Barata
Sherina
The Rain
Tofu Reunion
Letto
Mocca