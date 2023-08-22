Weezer, Aminé and more lead Plus63 Festival’s first-wave line-up

The Philippines’ Plus63 Festival has announced its first line-up for this year’s second event in October.

The October edition of Plus63 will mark the festival’s second run of shows this year, with its debut in February. So far, the festival has announced five acts set to perform on October 14, led by Weezer. The other acts announced to perform so far are Aminé, mxmtoon, Lola Amour and PlayerTwo.

More acts are expected to be announced in the lead-up to the festival in October.

Plus63 Festival will take place at the SMDC Festival Grounds on Saturday, October 14. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased here.

The current line-up for Plus63 Festival is:

Weezer

Aminé

mxmtoon

Lola Amour

PlayerTwo

Prior to the upcoming Plus63 Festival in October, the festival took place on February 18 at the SM Seaside Complex in Cebu. It featured performances from Joji, Kehlani, Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette and DJ Short.

Before its return in February, Plus63 Festival last took place in February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That festival was headlined by LANY. Past headliners include Kid Ink, Steve Aoki and Dada Life.