Joji, Kehlani announced for PLUS63 Festival in the Philippines next February

Joji and Kehlani have been announced as headliners for the returning PLUS63 Festival in the Philippines next year.

The festival’s full lineup, which can be seen below, was announced today (November 21) via the festival’s official social media pages. Other acts confirmed to be performing at the festival include Paul Pablo, The Sundown, Sansette and DJ Short.

PLUS63 Festival 2023 is currently scheduled to take place on February 18 at the SM Seaside Complex in Cebu. Tickets to the festival are set to go on sale on Saturday (November 26) at the festival’s official website.

Before heading to Cebu for PLUS63 Festival, Joji will perform in Manila next month as a headliner for 88rising’s debut Head In The Clouds festival in Manila alongside Jackson Wang, NIKI, Rich Brian and more. Tickets can be purchased here.

Kehlani has also announced an Asia tour for next February which will kick off in Jakarta on February 4 and will conclude at PLUS63 Festival. Other Asia dates include shows in Singapore, Taiwan, Seoul and Tokyo.

PLUS63 Festival last took place in February 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. That festival was headlined by LANY. Past headliners include Kid Ink, Steve Aoki and Dada Life.

The full lineup for PLUS63 Festival 2023 is:

Joji

Kehlani

Paul Pablo

The Sundown

Sansette

DJ Short