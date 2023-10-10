P!NK says ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ song was “a real mistake”

P!NK has reflected on a song she once recorded for SpongeBob SquarePants, describing it as “a real mistake”.

The pop singer recorded the 2009 song ‘We’ve Got Scurvy’ for the SpongeBob special SpongeBob’s Truth or Square.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, she was asked to choose her best and worst singles.

Initially she chose the 2012 song ‘True Love’ featuring Lily Allen “because it’s mean”, but then changed her pick to ‘We’ve Got Scurvy”.

“I wish I never did that. That was a real mistake,” she said.

Elsewhere in the interview, the singer reflected on being taken advantage of by previous managers who got her into bad deals, and wondered if things have changed at all.

“Anytime a light is shined on a cancer, it’s a good thing. I think women are less afraid to ask for what they deserve,” she said. “There’s safety in numbers knowing that you can call people out now and not have your life completely ruined. That’s all progress.”

She continued: “I have this dream of sitting down with Cher, Bette [Midler], Sade, Janet [Jackson], Stevie Nicks, and then people from my generation – myself, Beyoncé, Taylor – and then the younger contingent – Halsey, Tate McRae, Doja Cat – and just having a forum and talking about the three generations and what it was like for the top echelon and for the middle children and for the babies. Wouldn’t that be an interesting conversation! I have so many questions.”

Elsewhere, P!NK recently responded to an internet troll who compared her to Suzy Eddie Izzard, using the moment to teach a “good lesson in ignorance” to her 12-year-old daughter.

Last month also saw P!NK kick out a crowd member at her show in Texas after he protested against circumcision.

It came after another show attendee threw a bag of their mother’s ashes on the stage at one of Pink’s concerts at BST Hyde Park in London.