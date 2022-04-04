Poliça announce new album ‘Madness’, share pulsating new track ‘Alive’

Poliça have announced details of new album ‘Madness’ and shared the pulsating first single from the record – listen to ‘Alive’ below.

‘Madness’ is out June 3 and has been described as “something of a companion piece” to 2020’s ‘When We Stay Alive’.

The album was mostly recorded between 2020 and 2021 in Ryan Olson’s Minneapolis studio and was partially created by anthropomorphic production tool “AllOvers(c)”, which was designed by Olson and fellow producer and sound-artist Seth Rosetter.

According to vocalist Channy Leaneagh, the lyrics across ‘Madness’ represent the idea that “I am here for you all and I am never truly myself here. I am her for you all and I am never truly her”.

Poliça have also released the first track from ‘Madness’. Check out ‘Alive’ below.

Speaking about the song, Leaneagh said: “Bad things happen, the fire goes out; even with the best flammables it stays dark until nothing matters becomes the fire itself.”

You can preorder ‘Madness’ here and below, find details of the tracklisting and album artwork.

Madness tracklist:

1. ‘Alive’

2. ‘Violence’

3. ‘Away’

4. ‘Madness’

5. ‘Blood’

6. ‘Fountain’

7. ‘Sweet Memz’

In February Poliça (vocalist Leaneagh, producer Olson, bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson) released their first new music of the year, in the form of standalone single ‘Rotting‘.

Poliça also announced details of a US tour – tickets are available here.

Poliça will play:

June

9 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 – Marble Bar, Detroit, MI

11 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

12 – Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC

13 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

16 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

17 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

18 – The Black Cat, Washington, DC

19 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

July

2 – Earth Rider Brewery, Superior, WI

6 – Lucky You Lounge, Spokane, WA

7 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

8 – Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver, BC

9 – Doug Fir, Portland, OR

11 – Independent, San Francisco, CA

12 – Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

14 – Casbah, San Diego, CA

15 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

16 – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

17 – Bluebird Theatre, Denver, CO

19 – The Raccoon Motel, Davenport, IA