Listen to Poliça’s invigorating new single ‘Rotting’

Poliça have shared their latest single ‘Rotting’ – you can hear the band’s first new song of 2022 below.

The track actually marks the first new music release from the Minneapolis-based project – comprising of singer Channy Leaneagh, producer Ryan Olson, bassist Chris Bierden and drummers Ben Ivascu and Drew Christopherson – since the arrival of their January 2020 album ‘When We Stay Alive’.

Poliça have returned to action today (February 28) with the track ‘Rotting’, which features co-production from the Berlin-based techno producer Dustin Zahn.

You can hear Poliça’s ‘Rotting’ below.

Poliça have also announced details of a North American tour for this summer, which will follow on from a previously announced slot at Mid West Music Fest in Winona, Minnesota in April.

You can see Poliça’s upcoming tour dates below and find tickets when they go on sale here.

April

30 – Midwest Music Fest, Winona, MN

June

9 – Thalia Hall, Chicago, IL

10 – Marble Bar, Detroit, MI

11 – Horseshoe Tavern, Toronto, ON

12 – Bar le Ritz, Montreal, QC

13 – Brighton Music Hall, Boston, MA

16 – Elsewhere, Brooklyn, NY

17 – The Foundry, Philadelphia, PA

18 – The Black Cat, Washington, DC

19 – The Basement, Columbus, OH

July

2 – Earth Rider Brewery, Superior, WI

6 – Lucky You Lounge, Spokane, WA

7 – Neptune Theatre, Seattle, WA

8 – Fortune Sound Club, Vancouver, BC

9 – Doug Fir, Portland, OR

11 – Independent, San Francisco, CA

12 – Teragram Ballroom, Los Angeles, CA

14 – Casbah, San Diego, CA

15 – Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ

16 – Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM

17 – Bluebird Theatre, Denver, CO

19 – The Raccoon Motel, Davenport, IA