Police called after fans flood street for Taylor Swift attending wedding

Police had to be called a venue where Taylor Swift was attending wedding festivities this weekend, as fans flooded the street in the hopes of catching a glimpse of the singer.

Swift was at a restaurant in Long Beach Island, New Jersey on Friday (August 18) for the rehearsal dinner of Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley when word got out about the singer’s attendance.

According to various reports and social media videos, large crowds of fans gathered outside the Black Whale where police were called to manage the situation.

You can find footage of the crowds and fan attention below.

Police had to show up after people flooded street in New Jersey where Taylor Swift was seen entering a venue. pic.twitter.com/dEX3ysJsqx — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 19, 2023

All the people waiting outside Black Whale in LBI to get a glimpse of Taylor Swift at Jack Antonoff’s wedding at the Jersey Shore. They are chanting “Taylor Taylor!” So wild! pic.twitter.com/S1Aqb2f2nG — Nicole Michalik (@NicoleisNik) August 19, 2023

In some fan-shot videos, Swift can be seen arriving at the venue with Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz, before later waving to fans as she exited and made her way into a car. Other fans reported that there were chants of Swift’s name while she was inside.

The pop star recently wrapped up the first US leg of the ‘Eras’ tour, which earned her an eight-minute standing ovation at the penultimate night at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

“That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don’t know what to do or say,” Swift told fans.

She continued: “I think it’s safe to say that I, like all people, will experience a certain amount of emotional downward spirals throughout the course of the rest of my life. And in those moments, you can rest assured I’m gonna think about what you just did.

“And I’m gonna feel better. So thank you. That was insane. It was crazy!”

She also confirmed this month that ‘1989 (Taylor’s Version)’ will arrive on October 27, 2023, which is the ninth anniversary of the original 2014 LP. You can pre-order/pre-save it here. After the announcement, ‘1989’ saw a huge spike in streams.

In other Swift news, the singer performed ‘Exile’ as the ‘surprise song’ in California earlier this month.

She had previously performed it with Bon Iver, Justin Vernon and The National‘s Aaron Dessner when she made a surprise appearance at the former’s show in London in October 2022, but the recent performance marked the first time it was played at an ‘Eras’ show.