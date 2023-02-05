Police called to disturbance at Gary Glitter bail hostel

Police were called to a disturbance at the bail hotel where convicted paedophile Gary Glitter is staying after his release from prison on Friday (February 3).

A crowd of protesters are understood to have gathered outside the property in Hampshire where the disgraced former pop star is staying after being freed from HMP Verne, a low security category C jail in Dorset. He had served half his 16-year sentence for sexually abusing three schoolgirls.

Glitter, whose real name, is Paul Gadd, was jailed for 16 years in February 2015 after being found guilty of sexual offences dating back to the ’70s and ’80s.

Protesters outside the bail hostel, which is in a residential area, reportedly demanded yesterday (February 4) that he be removed from their neighbourhood. One man attempted to scale a fence [via SkyNews].

A Hampshire police spokesperson said last night: “Police were called at 3.32pm today to reports of a public order incident. Officers attended the scene and the situation was resolved. No arrests were made.”

Glitter is now subject to licence conditions. Confirming Glitter’s release, a Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Sex offenders like Paul Gadd are closely monitored by the police and Probation Service and face some of the strictest licence conditions, including being fitted with a GPS tag.

“If the offender breaches these conditions at any point, they can go back behind bars.”

Glitter had sexually abused two girls, aged 12 and 13, after inviting them backstage to his dressing room. He had attempted to rape another girl, who was under 10 years old, in 1975.

Glitter was previously convicted in 1999 for possession of child pornography and served four months in prison. After his release he relocated to Vietnam, where he was subsequently convicted for child sex abuse offences and spent another two-and-a-half years in prison.