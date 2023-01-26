Police confirm Britney Spears is in “no harm or danger” after fans call for “wellness check”

Police have confirmed that Britney Spears is safe after conducting a wellness check of the singer.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office in California confirmed in a statement yesterday (January 25) that Spears was not in any danger (via Page Six). It came after some fans expressed their concern for the star, citing “suspicious” online activity.

A police spokesperson said: “I can confirm that we did get calls into our dispatch, and essentially, I can confirm that we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or any kind of danger.”

The officer did not disclose the total number of calls the department had received in regards to Spears, or confirm any further details as it would become a “public trust issue”.

“It’s just a privacy thing for the residents in our county,” they explained. “We just don’t disclose those kinds of things [such as wellness checks]. It’s not a crime.

“We don’t really talk about any kind of mental health issues or anything like that. I can’t confirm or deny that deputies went to her house, but we don’t believe that Britney Spears is in any kind of harm or danger at this point.”

Numerous people are said to have taken to TikTok to request a wellness check. In one video, a fan said: “I was calling because I am worried about the physical safety of a resident in your area.

“There’s been suspicious activity online and now her account has been deleted.”

Recently, Spears once again deactivated her official Instagram profile as she has done on multiple occasions previously.

Early last month, the singer temporarily deleted her account after posting an emotional tribute to her estranged sons Jayden James and Sean Preston.

Prior to her latest departure from Instagram, Spears reportedly posted an image of a car alongside a lengthy caption in which she said it “sucks to be me” and, “Giving someone I love my everything only gives me the dagger in my heart !!!”

In December, Spears’ husband Sam Asghari addressed rumours that he had been controlling his wife’s social media.

Spears later responded to comments made by her younger sister Jamie Lynn. “Are we gonna say it was hard being my sister ???? Hmmmmmmmmmmm …. really ???” Britney wrote in a since-deleted post.

Recent years have seen Britney publicly express numerous grievances against members of her family, including her brother Bryan. In January 2022, she said: “My family loves to pull me down and hurt me always so I am disgusted with them.”

Last summer, she accused her mother, Lynne, of being abusive to her in the past. The star had also stated in July 2021 that she wanted to have her father, Jamie, charged for conservatorship abuse.

Britney Spears’ 13-year conservatorship was finally terminated the following November.