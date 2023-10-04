Police drop charges against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa over alleged “indecent” performance

Seoul police have dropped charges against MAMAMOO‘s Hwasa over her alleged “indecent” performance.

Today (October 4), the Seongdong Police Station in Seoul said it would not be referring Hwasa’s case to the prosecution, per Yonhap News Agency. It comes after the MAMAMOO singer was questioned in early-September over the alleged “indecent” performance.

In July, the Student Parent’s Rights Protection Union had filed a complaint against MAMAMOO’s Hwasa over an alleged “indecent performance” the singer had staged in May at the Sungkyunkwan University Festival.

At the time, the union claimed that the K-pop idol made a gesture that “suggested a perverted sexual act”, saying that that incident was “enough to bring embarrassment and shame to the public who witnessed it”.

Last month, Hwasa spoke about the controversy during a guest appearance on South Korean television personality Sung Si-kyung’s YouTube channel. The singer also noted that her new single, ‘I Love My Body’, was released in part as a response to the controversy.

‘I Love My Body’ is the singer’s first release under K-pop agency P Nation, founded by Psy, which she signed to in early-July. The MAMAMOO member left long-time agency RBW this June.

