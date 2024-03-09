NewsMusic News

Police shut down Joyce Manor show and arrest fans for moshing

The Jacksonville, Florida show was shut down by fire marshalls shortly after starting

By Max Pilley
Joyce Manor
Joyce Manor. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images)

Joyce Manor’s show at a convention in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday (March 8) was shut down by police due to moshing and crowdsurfing.

The show was taking place at the Collective Con, an annual pop culture convention, where the California band were playing alongside the punk bands Glazed and Porch Coffin.

The California band’s set had originally been due to take place at the Underbelly venue (via Stereogum), but was moved late in the day to the Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center.

Shortly after they began their set, it is reported that a staff member at the venue was attempting to discourage fans from crowdsurfing, saying from the stage, “No one going up in the air. Just take it easier”.

This announcement was greeted with boos, and the fans continued to rush to the front of the crowd, at which point security guards and police got involved and forced the show to be shut down. Joyce Manor announced that fire marshalls had made the order, and one fan video appears to show police handcuffing an individual on the ground.

Glazed post on X after the show, writing: “Fuck @JSOPIO [Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office] and security at the Prime Osborn Center for violently handling people at the Joyce Manor show”.

The Californian indie rock band, made up of Barry Johnson, Chase Knobbe and Matt Ebert, have released a total of six studio albums, most recently 2022’s ‘40 oz. to Fresno’.

The band are currently on tour in the US. They have the following dates remaining:

MARCH
9 – Savannah, GA, Lodge of Sorrows|
10 – Augusta, GA, Grantski Records
11 – Columbia, SC, New Brookland Tavern
12 – Greenville, SC, Radio Room
14 – Asheville, NC, Eulogy
15 – Morgantown, WV, 123 Pleasant Street
16 – Millersville, PA, Phantom Power
17 – Garwood, NJ, Crossroads

JUNE

4 – El Paso, TX, Lowbrow Palace
5 – Albuquerque, NM, The Historic El Rey Theater
6 – Tucson, AZ, Rialto Theatre
8 – Pomona, CA, No Values 2024

In addition, the band will play at Manchester’s Outbreak Fest between June 28-30, and will also appear at Canela Party in Torremolinos, Spain from August 21-24.

