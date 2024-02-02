Pond share psychedelic new single ‘Neon River’ and announce world tour dates

Pond have shared their psychedelic new single ‘Neon River’ and have announced 2024 US, UK and EU tour dates.

“Neon river making me shiver / Black gown and a wing / Neon river, holding my liver / Shaking as the city sinks,” sings frontman Nicholas Allbrook over a psychedelic rock guitar riff and pounding drums in the chorus of the track.

Speaking of ‘Neon River’ in a press release, the band said: “This is a full-on Pond Gemini song. Kinda tumbles through bucolic Gum (Jay Watson) larping, into Nick (Allbrook) in maximum Aerosmith spandex mode, with a brief detour into some kind of shoegaze instrumental section. The chorus is about the hollow half-dead riverside shuffle of so many pre-dawns of years gone by.”

The track’s accompanying music video sees a medieval LARP (Live Action Role Play) troupe meet a lonely hair-metal wanderer, who leads them on a pop-metal odyssey to fulfill their destiny.

The track follow’s the band’s previous full-length release, 2021’s ‘9‘. In a four-star review of the album, NME shared: “It’s can be a risky game to thrown yourself into so many different styles on a record, let alone within individual songs. Yet – from Bowie to Kurt Cobain and William Burroughs – artists of all kinds have found joy in such surrealist methods of cutting up their work and putting it back together. Having perhaps taken their psych-pop to the edges of what’s possible, Pond deserve this moment. Hopefully, it proves a gateway to a new era for the band that keeps on giving.”

The band have also shared a run of tour dates that will see them performing in the US, UK and EU. Following a string of shows in Australia and New Zealand as opening support for Queens Of The Stone Age, Pond will set off on their rescheduled US tour dates in May followed by their return to the UK and EU in autumn. Check out the full tour dates below and visit here to purchase tickets for the US and here for tickets in the UK.

Pond 2024 tour dates are:

FEBURARY

10 – Red Hill Auditorium – Perth, WA*

13 – The Drive – Adelaide, SA*

16 – Mona Lawns – Hobart, TAS*

18 – Torquay Common – Torquay, VIC*

19 – Sidney Myer Music Bowl – Melbourne, VIC*

21 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, NSW*

22 – Hordern Pavilion – Sydney, NSW*

24 – Broadwater Parklands – Gold Coast, QLD*

25 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD*

26 – Fortitude Music Hall – Brisbane, QLD*

29 – Spark Arena – Auckland, NZ*

MARCH

1 – TSB Arena – Wellington, NZ*

3 – Wolfbrook Arena – Christchurch, NZ*

MAY

1 – The Basement East – Nashville, TN

2 – The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC

3 – Shaky Knees Festival – Atlanta, GA

7 – Mohawk – Austin, TX

8 – White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX

9 – Trees – Dallas, TX

11 – Ogden Theatre – Denver, CO12.5 | Kilby Court Block Party – Salt Lake City, UT

15 – The New Parish – Oakland, CA

16 – Lodge Room – Los Angeles, CA

17 – The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA

18 – The Observatory OC – Santa Ana, CA

SEPTEMEBER

26 – Gorilla – Manchester, UK

27 – The Wardrobe – Leeds, UK

28 – The Grove – Newcastle, UK

29 – King Tut’s Wah Wah – Glasgow, UK

OCTOBER

1 – XOYO Birmingham – Birmingham, UK

2 – Thekla – Bristol, UK

3 – Scala – London, UK

5 – Le Trabendo – Paris, FR

6 – La Grand Salon, Botanique – Brussels, BE

7 – Paradiso – Amsterdam, NL

8- Bürgerhaus Stollwerck – Cologne, DE

10 – Hole44 – Berlin, DE

11 – Fabrik – Hamburg, DE

13 – Vega – Copenhagen, DK

*supporting Queens of the Stone Age