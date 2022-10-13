Pop duo joan announce Singapore concert this November

US alt-pop duo Joan have announced a showcase in Singapore taking place this November.

Joan – consisting Alan Thomas and Steven Rutherford – are set to perform at *SCAPE The Ground Theatre on November 23 as part of their Asia tour. Tickets for the Singapore date are now available via eventbrite at SGD75 per person, rising to SGD85 at the door.

The duo had previously announced Asia tour dates including a slot at the first edition of Jakarta’s Stereo of Space event series on November 25 at the Basketball Hall of Senayan. They will join Bilal Indrajaya, the duo of Rayhan Noor and Agatha Pricilla, Hindia and Teddy Adhitya at the event.

Their other Asia tour dates include a stop in Bangkok, Thailand this November 27 and another in Tokyo, Japan on November 30. They will then cap off their tour on December 3 in Laguna, the Philippines.

The duo released their latest single ‘don’t wanna be your friend’ on October 11. The single was their first solo release of the year, having collaborated with singer-songwriter Josie Dunne on her single ‘POINT’ earlier this year.

Joan released their debut single ‘love somebody like you’ in 2017. They released their two-part debut EPs in 2020’s ‘Cloudy’ and ‘Partly Cloudy’, which showcased the tracks in different moods.