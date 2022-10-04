Pop punk band No Pressure announce Asia tour dates

American pop punk supergroup No Pressure have added Asia dates to their upcoming concert tour next year.

The band shared updated details of their tour on their website, which includes stops in five Asian countries. Following their one-night show in Florida and five-show run in Australia, the band will kick off the Asia tour in Singapore on January 23.

The tour will continue with single showcases in Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines. The trio will end the tour in Japan, with stops in Osaka, Nagoya, Yokohama and three more cities from late January to early February.

Advertisement

In June, the three-piece pop punk outfit released their debut self-titled album. The eight-track record follows their 2021 singles ‘Bed Of Nails’ and ‘Can’t Forget’.

No Pressure – with The Story So Far’s Parker Cannon, Light Years’ Pat Kennedy and Regulate’s Harry Corrigan – made their debut in 2020 with their self-titled EP, composed of five tracks.

In related news, Italian band Lacuna Coil also recently announced their upcoming Asia tour dates. The metal act are set to visit the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore and Japan in December.

The dates for No Pressure’s Asia concert tour are:

January 23 – Room 0416, Singapore, Singapore

January 24 – Angkasa Event Space, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

January 25 – Studio Palem Kemang, Kota Jakarta Selatan, Indonesia

January 26 – GT-Toyota Asian Center, Quezon City, Philippines

January 28 – Hachioji RIPS, Hachioji, Japan

January 29 – THE GAME, Shibuya City, Japan

January 31 – Pangea, Osaka, Japan

February 1 – Club Zion, Nagoya, Japan

February 2 – Yokohama B.B.street, Yokohama, Japan

February 3 – ACB Hall, Shinjuku City, Japan