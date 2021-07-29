Watch the lavish video for Pop Smoke and Dua Lipa’s ‘Demeanor’

Dua Lipa has shared the video for her recent collaboration with Pop Smoke, ‘Demeanor’ – you can watch it below.

The collaborative song appears on the late rapper’s second posthumous album ‘Faith’ (released July 16), which also features guest spots from Kanye West, Pusha T and more.

Directed by Nabil (who’s previously worked with Billie Eilish, Arctic Monkeys and Kendrick Lamar), the lavish ‘Demeanor’ video references the Renaissance period. Pop Smoke appears in portraits across a luxury mansion, where a banquet is being held.

Advertisement

Having teased the visuals on social media this week, Lipa posted the clip to Instagram today (July 29) along with the message: “Thank you to the team and Pop’s family for having me on this song. Thank you to my friends for making this video with me.”

Pop Smoke – whose real name was Bashar Barakah Jackson – was shot and killed during a home invasion in Los Angeles in February 2020. He was 20 years old.

Last week, four new tracks by the late rapper were released to mark what would have been his 22nd birthday: ‘Questions’ (aka ‘Letter 2 Chinx’), ‘Run Down’ (featuring G Herbo and OnPointLikeOP), ‘Money Man’ (featuring Killa) and ‘Defiant’ (featuring Dread Woo and TRAVI).

Reviewing ‘Faith’, NME wrote: “The 15-track record is oversaturated with unnecessary features, hindering the raw talent still left in these small leftover snippets from the Canarsie star.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has said she was “surprised and horrified” at DaBaby’s controversial comments surrounding homosexuality. The rapper contributed a verse to a remix of Lipa’s 2020 single ‘Levitating’.