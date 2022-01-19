Poppy announces details of ‘Never Find My Place’ world tour

Poppy has unveiled details of a full world tour called ‘Never Find My Place’.

The tour will kick off on March 8 in the US and will be punctuated by a group of festival appearances this summer, including Roskilde, Welcome To Rockville and When We Were Young.

This will be Poppy’s first tour since her ‘I Disagree’ tour was cut short in early 2020 following the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Poppy will arrive in the UK in November and will kick things off in Bristol, before heading out to London, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

You can see the full list of UK dates below and purchase tickets for all dates here.

NOVEMBER 2020

26 – Bristol, UK – SWX

27 – London, UK – Shepherds Bush Empire

28 – Birmingham, UK – O2 Institute

29 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

30 – Glasgow, UK – SWG3

Earlier this month, Poppy shared a new song, ‘3.14’, written for her cat, who’s named Pi.

The track was first released via the artist’s recently launched MetaVerse app ‘PoppySphere’ on January 11, which is described as “a virtual 8-bit universe for fans to explore, with dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation”.

‘3.14’ marked Poppy’s first original song of the year, although it is unclear if the track will feature on an upcoming project.

Prior to the release of ‘3.14’, Poppy began teasing a new era of her career with a series of eerie videos. The first, titled ‘Glass’, landed on December 22. It shows Poppy taking a sip from a porcelain cup before smashing it to pieces, crossing her arms and staring into the camera.

The second video, ‘Blow Away’, arrived on December 27. Poppy is seen swivelling around while blindly staring into space against a droning soundtrack.

The third, and latest teaser, ‘Dessert’, runs at two-and-a-half minutes, and arrived on January 3. It sees Poppy slowly spinning around, while holding a slice of cake with a knife in her hand.

Poppy released her fourth full-length album, ‘Flux’ in September. The record received a four-star review from NME, with El Hunt writing: “Ultimately ‘Flux’ feels like a record about holding clear boundaries, constantly shifting in the face of set expectations, and following your creative gut instead.”