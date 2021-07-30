Poppy announces new album ‘Flux’ and shares video for title track

Poppy has announced the release of a new album called ‘Flux’ – you can watch the video for its title track below.

The Massachusetts singer-songwriter, who released the surprise EP ‘Eat’ last month, teased the arrival of the new full-length project on social media earlier this week, before officially announcing it today (July 30).

Set to be released on September 24 via Sumerian, ‘Flux’ will mark “yet another artistic leap for the ever-evolving musician, featuring a stream-lined songwriting approach that puts her indelible earworm melodies at the foreground of a kaleidoscopic mosaic of overdriven guitars,” according to a press release.

Advertisement

The album has been produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen (M83, Air, St. Vincent), who had Poppy and her band record live to tape in order to achieve an organic feel.

To accompany the announcement, Poppy has shared a music video for the album’s title track, which she directed herself. The clip features a pastel dream world constructed by Australian visual/sculpture artist Pip & Pop.

Watch the ‘Flux’ video below:

Poppy released her latest album, ‘I Disagree’, in January 2020. In a four-star review of the record, NME wrote: “‘I Disagree’ is [Poppy’s] most accomplished record, full of daring theatre and snarling forward motion. While all our favourite rock bands are going pop, Poppy is unapologetically embracing her desire to go heavy.

“It might be inspired by the bands she grew up listening to, but there’s not a moment on ‘I Disagree’ that feels like a throwback. Try and keep up with her.”

Advertisement

Last month, Poppy released a new single called ‘Her’, which arrived with an impressive, animated stop motion video.