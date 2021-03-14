Watch Poppy debut new song ‘Eat’ at Grammys 2021

Poppy performed at the Grammys 2021 premiere ceremony tonight, debuting a brand new song – scroll down the page to watch her performance now.

The Grammys 2021 is currently underway in Los Angeles, with the main bulk of awards given out in the premiere ceremony.

Later, Harry Styles will open the main ceremony, where the “general field” winners will be revealed, including Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year and Best New Artist.

Advertisement

Before that, Poppy took to the stage to perform a new song, which is called ‘Eat’. The star appeared in a studio setup, surrounded by white lights and backed by her band. Watch her performance below now.

It is Poppy’s first time performing at and being nominated for a Grammy award. She was nominated for Best Metal Performance for her song ‘Bloodmoney’, which was handed out after her appearance. Body Count took home the trophy, while Code Orange, In This Moment and Power Trip were also nominated in the category.

The track featured on her album ‘I Disagree’, which was released last year. In a four-star review of the album, NME described ‘Bloodmoney’ as “Nine Inch Nails-inspired industrial rage” and “an abrasive push back at the industry Poppy finds herself surrounded by”.

Other performers due to appear tonight include BTS, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Haim, Megan Thee Stallion, DaBaby, Roddy Ricch, Dua Lipa, Cardi B and more.

Advertisement

You can follow all the Grammys 2021 winners as they happen here and keep checking back for more coverage of the ceremony on NME.com tonight.