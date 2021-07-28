Poppy teases new song ‘Flux’, coming later this week

Poppy is set to release a new track called ‘Flux’ later this week.

The Massachusetts singer-songwriter, who released the surprise EP ‘Eat’ last month, teased the arrival of a new project on social media earlier this week.

Taking to her official channels again today (July 28), Poppy posted a brightly coloured clip depicting a cartoon baked treat character, whose eyes spin before vomiting.

Advertisement

In the caption, Poppy revealed that a song titled ‘Flux’ will be arriving this coming Friday (July 30). You can see the post below.