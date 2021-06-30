Poppy shares animated Tim Burton-esque video for new single ‘Her’

Poppy has released a new single called ‘Her’, which arrives with an impressive, animated stop motion video – watch it below.

The new track, which comes a few weeks after the American singer-songwriter dropped a surprise new five-track EP, ‘EAT – NXT Soundtrack’, marks yet another stylistic pivot for Poppy.

Produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen, ‘Her’ hears Poppy take on a more stream-lined songwriting approach, with her earworm melodies painted on a power pop guitar-led canvas.

Advertisement

“I’m getting to know her/ And all of her anger/ You won’t recognise her/ If you encountered/ I’m getting to know her/ And all of her anger/ Picked herself up/ Put her back together,” Poppy sings on the song’s chorus.

The song’s video, which was created by stop motion animator-director Chris Ullens, who has worked with the likes of Rex Orange County and Lee Ann Womack, has a similar feel to the Tim Burton films The Nightmare Before Christmas and Charlie And The Chocolate Factory.

Watch the video for ‘Her’ below:

Poppy’s ‘EAT’ EP was released as part of a special partnership between the WWE and Sumerian Records, which comes after a series of performances she turned in on WWE NXT over the past year.

“Poppy has been a staple within NXT for nearly three years and her music continues to resonate strongly with our passionate NXT fanbase,” Neil Lawi, Senior Vice President and General Manager, WWE Music Group, said in a statement. “Leveraging WWE’s global reach to release her new EP ‘EAT – NXT SOUNDTRACK’ has proven yet again to be beneficial for both parties and we look forward to what the future holds.”

Advertisement

Poppy revealed back in December that she had almost finished her next album, saying it has a “completely different sonic vibe” to her 2020 LP ‘I Disagree’.

She also said that the record has been produced by an unnamed collaborator who she described as “someone I really respect and have wanted to work with for a number of years”.